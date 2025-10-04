The BillboardA moment of peace at St. Paul’s — October 8 A moment of peace at St. Paul’s — October 8 October 4, 2025 BE STILL MY SOUL Come and rest in a candle-lit church for gentle music, inspirational messages, and silent prayer. October 8 at 7:30 p.m. St Paul’s Anglican Church, 62 Clyde Street Almonte Share Facebook Twitter Pinterest Email Related Workshop: “Why Does My Voice Wobble?” October 2, 2025 Garage sale October 4 October 2, 2025 Olde Tyme Country Dinner & Dance in Clayton, October 5 October 1, 2025 FOLLOW US FacebookTwitter Latest Piano for sale October 4, 2025 Learning to Care: HHNL’s Fall Practical Caregiver Training Course October 4, 2025 A moment of peace at St. Paul’s — October 8 October 4, 2025 Diana’s Quiz – October 4, 2025 October 1, 2025 Patio chairs for sale October 3, 2025 Workshop: “Why Does My Voice Wobble?” October 2, 2025 From the Archives Home Hospice North Lanark donates two televisions to Almonte General Hospital Brian J. Gallagher to be honoured in naming of Mississippi Mills generating station The End of August — a John Dunn story Sheet-Pan Roasted Chicken with Pears and Arugula Wild parsnip spraying and deputy mayor vote dominate council meeting Gay Cook’s Chicken Soup “Christmas with the Jim Browns” — 1951 Residents and families provide positive feedback about Fairview Manor