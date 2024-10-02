Wednesday, October 2, 2024
A moment of peace at St. Paul’s — October 9

BE STILL MY SOUL

Come and rest in a candle-lit church for gentle music, inspirational messages, and silent prayer.

October 9 at 7:30 p.m.

St Paul’s Anglican Church, 62 Clyde Street Almonte

