The BillboardA moment of peace at St. Paul’s — October 9 A moment of peace at St. Paul’s — October 9 October 2, 2024 BE STILL MY SOUL Come and rest in a candle-lit church for gentle music, inspirational messages, and silent prayer. October 9 at 7:30 p.m. St Paul’s Anglican Church, 62 Clyde Street Almonte Share Facebook Twitter Pinterest Email Related Join us for Celtfest’s Annual General Meeting, October 3 September 28, 2024 Seniors fall colours trip to Calabogie, October 6 September 27, 2024 Mississippi Mills Youth Centre to host Truth and Reconciliation vigil, September 30 September 27, 2024 FOLLOW US FacebookTwitter Latest A moment of peace at St. Paul’s — October 9 October 2, 2024 Mississippi-Madawaska Land Trust celebrates OTF grant from Ontario government October 2, 2024 Home Hospice North Lanark September updates October 2, 2024 Greek Potato Salad with Roasted Red Peppers September 29, 2024 For sale: Prelit Christmas tree October 1, 2024 Janice Kostash — obituary October 1, 2024 From the Archives Fish Cake Tacos with Mango, Lime and Cumin Yogurt Peter Nelson’s travels – Greece in the summer of love, part 2 Clayton man killed in Jamaica hit-and-run Mississippi Mills woman charged with impaired driving, fleeing scene, in 417 crash Cease and desist letters sent to Mike O'Malley re Enerdu Peter Nelson’s travels – Central Java Congratulations to Mississippi Mills' Diamond Jubilee medal recipients Sheet Pan Paprika Chicken with Tomatoes, Peppers and Parmesan