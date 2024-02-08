Thursday, February 8, 2024
A moment of peace at St. Paul’s — Thursday, February 15

BE STILL MY SOUL

Come and rest in a candle-lit church for gentle music, inspirational messages, and silent prayer.

Thursday, February 15, at 7:30 p.m.

St Paul’s Anglican Church,

62 Clyde Street Almonte

millstonenews@gmail.com

Millstone News is a not-for-profit corporation and volunteer-run newspaper for the Mississippi Mills area. 

Publisher: Edith Cody-Rice; Proprietors: Edith Cody-Rice, Brent Eades. Head office: 43 Shepherd Street, Almonte

