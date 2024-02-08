The BillboardA moment of peace at St. Paul’s — Thursday, February 15 A moment of peace at St. Paul’s — Thursday, February 15 February 8, 2024 BE STILL MY SOUL Come and rest in a candle-lit church for gentle music, inspirational messages, and silent prayer. Thursday, February 15, at 7:30 p.m. St Paul’s Anglican Church, 62 Clyde Street Almonte Share Facebook Twitter Pinterest Email Related Workshop: Altering trousers to flatter your shape February 8, 2024 VALLENTYNE BAKE, February 14 February 7, 2024 Information sessions on basic income February 6, 2024 FOLLOW US FacebookTwitter Latest A moment of peace at St. Paul’s — Thursday, February 15 February 8, 2024 Workshop: Altering trousers to flatter your shape February 8, 2024 VALLENTYNE BAKE, February 14 February 7, 2024 Canada: Where are we? February 7, 2024 Moo Goo Gai Pan February 4, 2024 Three people arrested in MM on drugs and weapons charges February 6, 2024 From the Archives Meet your new Councillor Enerdu lawyer calls heritage bylaw “contemptuous” Yard of the Week, July 26 2023 What is that … Nest? Thanks from Mill Street Crepe on 5-year anniversary Peter Nelson’s travels – North Island New Zealand – photographic preview Get the support you need to quit smoking, says Dr. Ursula McGarry Mailboxes of Mississippi Mills – Part 3