Sunday, May 22, 2022

ALMONTE ONTARIO

A note of thanks after the storm

My wife Mary and I decided to...

More than birds benefit from auction

Birdhouse Bonanza 2022 has ensured that returning...

Storm pounds region

A violent thunderstorm has brought damage across...
Letters to the Editor

A note of thanks after the storm

My wife Mary and I decided to venture out to Thruway Restaurant in Carleton Place for supper, after the devastating Thunder Storm, which thank the Lord left our gigantic tree in our front yard still well grounded.

On our way to Carleton Place, we found many, many hydro poles were literally cut in half, a trailer at Young’s curve was smashed to bits, numerous trees were uprooted, and many had broken branches.

Thruway Restaurant was literally packed to the rafters, with people waiting along the side to get in.

The main purpose of this information is to Congratulate the many Hydro, Fire, Ambulance, etc. employees who went the extra mile to make sure we were safe and sound.  Never before, over our 45 years in Almonte have we experienced such a catastrophe, and the showing of our emergency people have certainly displayed their best.

For example, our hydro was back online at 12:00 which is exceptional.  Congratulations to all.

Mary & Dave Dillabaugh

