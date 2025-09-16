ADHS marks 150 years, October 11

Join us for a special day of celebration as we mark 150 years of Almonte District High School! Whether you’re a proud alum, current student, family member, or friend of the school, you’re invited to be part of this unforgettable milestone.

The day will begin on the links with a 4-player scramble golf tournament taking place at Pakenham Golf Club (9:00 am shotgun start). Put in a team of old friends and have a chance to win plenty of orange and black prizes.

Back at the school, the “Turkey Bowl” returns with an afternoon game of touch football (4:00 pm kick off). Alumni, staff, and students are welcome to take the field or cheer from the sidelines. Old uniforms and jackets are encouraged!

The celebration continues into the evening with an open house at ADHS (3:00-10:00 pm). There will be food, drinks, live entertainment, and plenty of opportunities to reconnect and share memories. Explore displays and a slideshow showcasing ADHS history and take a walk down memory lane.

This is a community-wide celebration, and we invite past, present, and future members of the ADHS community to join us. Let’s come together to celebrate our journey!