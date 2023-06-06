AGH Run/Walk for Women’s Health, June 10

10th annual AGH Run/Walk for Women’s Health presented by Canadian Tire (Carleton Place) hits Almonte streets Saturday, June 10

The 10th annual AGH Run/Walk for Women’s Health is being held this Saturday, June 10 with all routes leaving and ending from behind the Almonte General Hospital at 95 Spring St. More than 250 participants are already registered to either walk or run in support of the region’s birthing centre and women’s health care. Approximately $300,000 has been raised since the event began in 2013. There is still time to register at: https://aghfvmf.givecloud.co/

Routes include 3km, 5km, and 10km distances, with timing for competitive participants. Post and pre-event activities include breakfast, musical warm up and post event food, music and awards for most funds raised by individuals, families or teams. Children’s activities, including face-painting, visitors from Puppets Up, Flash, games and a relay race, will also take place throughout the morning.

For those individuals that live along Spring Street, Robert Hill Street, Merrithew Street and Patterson Street, some slight traffic restrictions may take place as participants move along the routes between 8 – 10:30 a.m. Participants, volunteers and well-wishers are asked to park at the Rexall Mall and either walk or take the shuttle bus to the staging area behind the Hospital.

Prizes will be awarded for fundraising with winners receiving a variety of incentives including a kayak, outdoor pizza oven, Shania Twain and Cirque du Soleil tickets and Canadian Tire gift cards. The more funds that are raised, the more chances participants get to win!! Plus, the Obstetrics’ program and women’s health is the big winner.

Thanks to presenting partner Canadian Tire (Carleton Place), and supporting partners Almonte Civitan Club, Orchard View by the Mississippi, Advanced Air Quality, Westview Projects, Joanne Beaton – EXP Realty Broker, Dandelion Foods and Pure Labs Vitamins, Dock Master, Equator Coffee Roasters, Almonte Inferno Hockey, Beans Chevrolet and Metro Media. As a result of these incredible partners, all funds collected in pledges by our walkers/runners from the 2023 event will suppor