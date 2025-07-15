Albert Lunn — obituary

Albert (Babes) Wayne Lunn

It is with profound sadness that the family of Albert (Babes) Wayne Lunn announces his peaceful passing on July 13, 2025, with his family by his side. Albert recently celebrated his 88th birthday in June.

He will be forever missed by his beloved and devoted wife of 66 years, Martina. Children – Heather (Jeff), Cathy (Jeff), Steven (Karen), Chris (Dana), Mike. Grandchildren – Brian (Jenn), Nick, Steven, Graham (Madeleine), Megan (Ben), Jessica, Ryan, Britney (Alec), Kirk (Megan), Sara (Tyler), Cody, Jesse, Shelby (late James) and all his great-grandchildren, nieces, nephews, cousins, and extended family. Survived by his siblings Gary (Margret) and Sharon (late Mike) and sister in-law Bernadette Patterson. Predeceased by his parents Bert and Winifred Lunn, brothers Edwin (sister in-law Helen) Lunn, Connor Lunn, father and mother in-law Jim and Gert Byrne, sister in-law Faye Dowdall and brother in-laws Allan Dowdall and Jerry Patterson.

Albert was respected and loved by all his family, friends, and community. He raised 5 children with his wife Martina in Almonte and spent many years camping and boating with his family. He also spent many years being very active in the community as a member of the Almonte Canoe Club, Badminton Club, Canadian Café Touch Football team, Charter member of the Almonte Civitan Club, member and senior rep of the Almonte Curling Club and you could find him out biking and kayaking whenever he could. He finished his career working for many years as a project manager at Boeing Aerospace in Arnprior.

Albert has spent the last 2 years living at Fairview Manor in Almonte due to having dementia, which he developed 9 years ago.

We would like to extend a big thank you to all the staff at Fairview Manor in Almonte and Dr. Drake for all the care and love they have given Albert and his family during this time.

A private family service will be held at St. Mary’s Cemetery in Almonte.

Family & friends are invited to join the Celebration of Life for Albert at the Almonte Civitan Hall on Thursday July 24, 2025 from 12-3 pm.

In lieu of flowers please consider a donation to Fairview Manor in Almonte, ON. Arrangements entrusted to the Alan R Barker Funeral Home, Carleton Place. www.barkerfh.com