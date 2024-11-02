Sunday, November 3, 2024
ObituariesAlice Halpenny -- obituary

Alice Halpenny — obituary

Halpenny, Elizabeth “Alice”

(Loving mother, grandmother, and great-grandmother)

It is with broken hearts that we announce the passing of Alice on October 28, 2024 at Bruyere Health Saint-Vincent Hospital.

Alice

Born in the Ottawa Valley

and lived in Ottawa for most of her life.

In her 86th year.

Predeceased by 3 partners and her daughter Donna.  Sadly missed by her children Donnie, Diane and Debbie.  Proud “Nanny” of Kate, Stephanie and great-grandmother of Gavin.  Remembered by many friends and family.

Donations in memory of Alice may be made to the Almonte Civitan Club.

A special thank-you to the staff from Bruyere for being kind and supportive.

A Celebration of Life will be held in the Spring of 2025.

Funeral Arrangements Entrusted Into the Care of

C.R. Gamble

Funeral Home & Chapel Inc.

(127 Church St., Almonte, ON. 613-256-3313)

Condolences & Tributes: www.crgamble.com

