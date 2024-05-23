The Billboard'All About Honeybees and the Plants They Love,' May 27 ‘All About Honeybees and the Plants They Love,’ May 27 May 23, 2024 Almonte & District Horticultural Society Meeting Monday, May 27, 2024 7:30 p.m. Cornerstone Community Church (near the roundabout) Speaker: Jonny de Matos Topic: All About Honeybees and the Plants They Love Hope to see you there! Share Facebook Twitter Pinterest Email Related Fiddle service at St. George’s in Clayton, June 2 May 22, 2024 Big weekend for garage & yard sales May 22, 2024 Neighborhood Yard Sale, May 25 May 21, 2024 FOLLOW US FacebookTwitter Latest Margaret Quantrill — obituary May 23, 2024 ‘All About Honeybees and the Plants They Love,’ May 27 May 23, 2024 Emerson Kinkaid — obituary May 23, 2024 Fiddle service at St. George’s in Clayton, June 2 May 22, 2024 AGH FVM Foundation establishes the Millie and Gene Simpson Endowment Fund May 22, 2024 Big weekend for garage & yard sales May 22, 2024 From the Archives Report on MVFN Nature Talk: ‘Birds of The Gambia and Senegal’ Waste Management launches Ottawa compressed natural gas truck fleet and fueling facility Enerdu votes pass Council on Tuesday Spring Puttanesca Pasta Local paramedics help build a mountain of food Baked Pasta with Sausage and Harissa-Spiked Sauce Gardening in Almonte: Bring on the heat! New youth centre thriving on community support