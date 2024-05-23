Thursday, May 23, 2024
Generic selectors
Exact matches only
Search in title
Search in content
Post Type Selectors

Margaret Quantrill — obituary

Quantrill, Margaret  (Caldwell) McMunn On Friday, May 3, 2024...

‘All About Honeybees and the Plants They Love,’ May 27

Almonte & District Horticultural Society Meeting Monday, May...

Emerson Kinkaid — obituary

Kinkaid, Walter “Emerson” With profound sadness, on Tuesday,...
The Billboard'All About Honeybees and the Plants They Love,' May 27

‘All About Honeybees and the Plants They Love,’ May 27

Almonte & District Horticultural Society Meeting

Monday, May 27, 2024

7:30 p.m.

Cornerstone Community Church (near the roundabout)

Speaker: Jonny de Matos

Topic:  All About Honeybees and the Plants They Love

Hope to see you there!

Related

FOLLOW US

Latest

From the Archives

millstonenews@gmail.com

Millstone News is a not-for-profit corporation and volunteer-run newspaper for the Mississippi Mills area. 

Publisher: Edith Cody-Rice; Proprietors: Edith Cody-Rice, Brent Eades. Head office: 43 Shepherd Street, Almonte

Learn More

Arts & Culture

Living

Science & Nature

Support Us

The Millstone is a volunteer-run  newspaper that does not accept paid advertising. We rely on donations to help cover operating costs. Won't you consider a small donation?




Copyright © The Millstone