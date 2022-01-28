CTV NEWS | Regional Contact | Profile of Kathy McNenly, Artist | Almonte

Kathy McNenly was recently interviewed by CTV journalist Joel Haslam for Regional Contact. She’s profiled as an Almonte resident and award-winning portrait and still-life artist.

The profile opens with Almonte’s Grand Falls and Joel saying “Some of Almonte’s most breathtaking scenes are moving. Others are still.” He then launches into his interview with Kathy, with some of her work being showcased throughout.

Kathy McNenly is one of the Ten Collective artists showing April 23-24, 2022. Almonte residents and visitors will see several new paintings at the show, and have the opportunity to meet her then.

https://ottawa.ctvnews.ca/features/regional-contact/regional-contact-archive?binId=1.1996889