Almonte Civitan Club matches donations to the Mississippi Mills Youth Centre

Sherry Thomson Morton of the Almonte Civitan Club presented a cheque to Lilli Nothnagel, Executive Director of the Mississippi Mills Youth Centre, for $4890.00 to match the donations made to the Youth Centre during May and June, 2025. The Almonte Civitan Club believes in investing in the youth in our community and in supporting the important work of the Mississippi Mills Youth Centre.

The Club thanks everyone for their generous financial support! These contributions make a difference in the lives of young people.