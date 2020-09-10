Pictured from left to right are Robert Eves, Chief Executive Officer, CCS, Sophia Reimer, Carebridge Community Support, Bob Lesser, President Almonte Civitan Club, Bill Barrie, Almonte Bicycle Works, Doug Rice, President-Elect, Almonte Civitan Club and Jeff Mills, Carebridge’s Community Engagement Director.

On Wednesday, the Almonte Civitan Club presented Carebridge Community Support (CCS) with a Triobike that will give to those who can’t bike, an opportunity to enjoy the fresh air and tour the local community via this specialized bike. Last year, CCS purchased the area’s first Triobike and it was such a success that the Almonte Civitan Club decided to obtain a second Triobike so that more could experience the same enjoyment. Made in Denmark, the Triobike was ordered last fall and arrived late this spring. With the health guidelines permitting outdoor activities, under certain restrictions, now was the time to add the second triobike to the CCS inventory.

Funds to purchase the Triobike were provided by members of our community whenever they supported the various Civitan fundraising events, including the Cycling with Champion Wines wine tasting and food pairing event. As well, the Triobike program would not have been possible without the strong support of Jeff Mills from CCS and Bill Barrie, owner of Almonte Bicycle Works. Come see this and the original bike this Saturday as part of the Warden’s Slow Roll for the United Way East Ontario with registration between 9:30 am and 10:30 am at the Almonte Alameda.