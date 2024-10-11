Almonte Curling Club offers new program for former curlers with mobility challenges 

Are you an average to good curler but have stopped curling because of mobility issues? Maybe you tried the stick but you aren’t improving fast enough so you aren’t enjoying the sport anymore? Or, maybe you have difficulty with sweeping or have lost confidence on the ice.

If this sounds like you, you should come out to the Almonte Club and try STURLING. It’s a different type of curling which has caught on big time out west. (See www.sturling.net.) We’re planning on trying it at Almonte Curling Club but with modified procedures, geared to your comfortable level of mobility.

We have already booked ice for Wednesdays and Fridays from 1:00 to 2:00pm. The games are much shorter, only one hour, and require only a minimum of 4 players, two three or four at each end of the ice. Players stay at one end for the entire game and don’t have to walk up and down.

Come out this week and have a look and maybe even deliver a few rocks. Why not try it?

For more information, contact Cliff Bennett at 613-798-6295 or John Ellis at 613-294-1201