The Health Unit’s contingency list was created to be able to call people if there were cancellations or no-shows at the vaccine clinics so the vaccine would be used and not wasted. Many people were not cancelling their place on the contingency list when they got vaccinated so we had to call a lot of names before finding someone to come to receive the vaccine at the end of a clinic and risk wastage if we could not get people in time.

We had to find a new way of doing this…

As of Tuesday (May 25th) morning at 8:00 am, the contingency list will be starting fresh each week instead of being open to one sign-up. Those who are eligible and want to be called if there are vaccine doses left at the end of a clinic will have to sign up each week to be considered for a standby dose. The list will take names until Wednesday at 4:30 pm and then be closed for the week and those names will be used for stand-by doses. The list will re-open again the following Tuesday morning at 8:00 am for sign-up for the next week.

The link to the sign-up can be found on our website. If you do not have access to the internet, you can call 1-800-660-5853 and ask to be added to the contingency list. If you know someone with access, you can ask them to go online and provide your name for you. Selection for the standby doses will be based on the time you signed up or called in and the closest fixed site you can attend (Almonte, Brockville, Kemptville & Smiths Falls).

IMPORTANT: The current contingency list will cease to be used as of 8:30 am on May 27th and the new weekly list will begin to be used. This means that if you signed up for the contingency list previously and have not been called or vaccinated at a pharmacy or health care provider office, you MUST sign up between Tuesday, May 25th at 8:00 am and Wednesday, May 26th at 4:30 pm to be added to the weekly contingency list for May 27 to June 2.