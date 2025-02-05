U-First!® dementia care training coming to Home Hospice North Lanark

Are you caring for someone with dementia or other cognitive impairments? A valuable opportunity to enhance your caregiving skills is coming to Home Hospice North Lanark this February. The U-First!® dementia care training program will be held on February 24th and 25th, 2025, from 12:30 p.m. to 3:30 p.m. each day.

U-First!® is an innovative education program developed by the Alzheimer Society. It is designed for all members of the care team, including healthcare providers in direct care roles and care partners such as family and friends. This person-centred framework emphasizes understanding the whole person and fostering teamwork to provide individualized support strategies.

The program will be delivered by Robin Hull, Education Coordinator at the Alzheimer Society Lanark Leeds Grenville. It consists of two, three-hour sessions and is offered free of charge to participants. However, space is limited to 15 attendees, so early registration is recommended.

Benefits of U-First!® Training

Participants in the U-First!® training program will gain practical tools and insights to improve caregiving for individuals experiencing behaviour changes due to dementia or cognitive impairments.

The program will help caregivers:

Understand that there can be many reasons why you might see behaviour changes in the person;

Flag the possible changes that you may see when you are supporting the person;

Interact in a new way with both skill and a common understanding of dementia and other cognitive impairments;

Reflect and report on not only new behaviours you may see in the person you are supporting but also share your strategies and tips with the team;

Support the person and their care partners in everyday activities;

Know that you are part of an important Team in caring for the person.

This program is an excellent opportunity for caregivers to better understand the person they support, manage behaviour changes more effectively, and collaborate as a team to provide compassionate and individualized care. All training materials and water are supplied.

Registration Details

Dates: Monday, February 24 and Tuesday, February 25, 2025

Time: 12:30 p.m. to 3:30 p.m.

Location: Home Hospice North Lanark Office

Unit #2, 500 Ottawa Street, Almonte

(in the building with the Almonte Fitness Center Gym and Pizza Hut)

(*parking available *accessible building)

Maximum Attendance: 15 participants

Registration Deadline: Wednesday, February 19, 2025

To register, please contact Sidney Thomson at 343-262-0902 or email sidney@hhnl.ca.

Don’t miss this opportunity to gain valuable insights and skills to support those living with dementia. Reserve your spot today!