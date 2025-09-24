Wednesday, September 24, 2025
“Almonte & District High School: Reflecting on its 150 Years,” October 2

The North Lanark Regional Museum will be hosting its next speaker series on Thursday October 2nd at 7 PM. “Almonte & District High School: Reflecting on its 150 Years” will be presented by former student and current teacher, Ms. Anna Barr. The presentation will speak on the schools rich history, famous graduates, and lasting legacy. Following the presentation, patrons are invited to view the museums newest exhibit dedicated to the school.

If you cannot make it to the presentation but would like to attend via Zoom, please email us at nlrmuseum@gmail.com.

Millstone News is a not-for-profit corporation and volunteer-run newspaper for the Mississippi Mills area. 

Publisher: Edith Cody-Rice; Proprietors: Edith Cody-Rice, Brent Eades. Head office: 43 Shepherd Street, Almonte

