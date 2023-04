Monday, April 24, 2023

7:30 p.m.

Cornerstone Community Church (near the roundabout)

Speakers and Demonstrators:

Helen Halpenny, Marilyn Snedden, Cindy Zorgel

Topic:

With 2 society mini shows and a huge flower show at the convention this year, we encourage all members to exhibit flower specimens, edibles or flower design.

Choosing the right specimens, conditioning, and floral designs will be demonstrated.

Hope to see you there!