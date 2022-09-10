Saturday, September 10, 2022
Almonte & District Horticultural Society plant sale, September 17

Almonte & District Horticultural Society plant sale, September 17

September 17, 2022
9:00 a.m. – 11:00 a.m.

Located at the Library gardens (behind the library)

155 High St. Almonte

Perennials, produce, preserves and gardening items

Cash Only

