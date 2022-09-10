The BillboardAlmonte & District Horticultural Society plant sale, September 17 Almonte & District Horticultural Society plant sale, September 17 September 10, 2022 September 17, 2022 9:00 a.m. – 11:00 a.m. Located at the Library gardens (behind the library) 155 High St. Almonte Perennials, produce, preserves and gardening items Cash Only Share Facebook Twitter Pinterest Email Related Middleville Fair, September 17 September 9, 2022 The Terry Fox Run is back and will be an in-person event! September 18 September 9, 2022 Spaces open for “Indigenous Realities,” taught by Tony Belcourt September 7, 2022 FOLLOW US FacebookTwitter Latest Almonte & District Horticultural Society plant sale, September 17 September 10, 2022 Run for Women’s Health brings in $30,000 September 10, 2022 FREE materials for your next project! September 10, 2022 MARINA RAIKE: LOOKING BACK at Sivarulrasa Gallery September 10, 2022 Diana’s Quiz – September 10, 2022 September 9, 2022 Urban sketchers take over Almonte! September 9, 2022 From the Archives Council chambers packed once again Gardening in Almonte: Come to Augusta Park Wednesday evening What does your garbage reveal about you? Play a leadership role in the health of your community Transforming Pharmacy Services at Almonte General Hospital October is National Occupational Therapy Month Chicken Thighs with Chorizo, Spring Onions and Rice Pilaf Can you can the car?