Wednesday, August 31, 2022
Almonte Duck Race, September 10

After a two-year break thanks to Covid,...

After a two-year break thanks to Covid, The Almonte Lions Club and the Mississippi Mills Fire Dept. are pleased to announce the return of the “fall migration of rubber duckies”. On Sept. 10 at 1 pm, hundreds of rubber ducks will race to the finish line at the Almonte beach.

Come on out end enjoy the fun and cheer on your duck! Tickets are available from all members of the Fire Dept. and from all local Lions members, more information is on our Almonte Lions Club Facebook page.

Tickets are $10. per duck. The first duck to cross the finish line will generate a prize of $700. to the purchaser. 2 nd prize is $500. 3 rd prize is $300. The last duck to cross the line— the “lame duck” will be awarded $50. Consolation. All proceeds from this fun family event will be shared between the Fire Dept. and the Almonte Lions Club.

This is a joint activity between the Lions and the Fire Dept. intended to inject some fun as we begin to emerge from the worries around Covid. Please consider supporting the co-operation of two groups who give some much back to our community. Buy a ticket or two, come on out and cheers, safely socialize, and enjoy the Almonte Duck Race!

DON’T DELAY- GET QUACKING!!

Millstone News is a not-for-profit corporation and volunteer-run newspaper for the Mississippi Mills area. 

Publisher: Edith Cody-Rice; Proprietors: Edith Cody-Rice, Brent Eades. Head office: 43 Shepherd Street, Almonte

