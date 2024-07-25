Friday, July 26, 2024
Generic selectors
Exact matches only
Search in title
Search in content
Post Type Selectors

For Sale: Briggs and Stratton Power Washer

In perfect condition, 3000 psi, pull start. List...

Almonte garage sale, July 27

Garage Sale July 27 69 Harold St., Almonte 8:00...

The Mill of Kintail has a rebuilt rock wall!

For six years the Naismith Men’s Shed...
The BillboardAlmonte garage sale, July 27

Almonte garage sale, July 27

Garage Sale July 27

69 Harold St., Almonte
8:00 am to 12:30 pm

Including “Christmas in July items!”🎄

Related

FOLLOW US

Latest

From the Archives

millstonenews@gmail.com

Millstone News is a not-for-profit corporation and volunteer-run newspaper for the Mississippi Mills area. 

Publisher: Edith Cody-Rice; Proprietors: Edith Cody-Rice, Brent Eades. Head office: 43 Shepherd Street, Almonte

Learn More

Arts & Culture

Living

Science & Nature

Support Us

The Millstone is a volunteer-run  newspaper that does not accept paid advertising. We rely on donations to help cover operating costs. Won't you consider a small donation?




Copyright © The Millstone