Wednesday, September 11, 2024
Generic selectors
Exact matches only
Search in title
Search in content
Post Type Selectors

Norah Hourigan — obituary

HOURIGAN, Norah Following a brief illness, Norah passed...

Almonte General Hospital welcomes renowned obstetrician-gynecologist Dr. Kayode Fadare to its medical team 

The Mississippi River Health Alliance (MRHA) is...

Anniversary Turkey Supper at St. Andrew’s, October 5

Anniversary Turkey Supper Date/Time: Saturday, October 5 /...
UncategorizedAlmonte General Hospital welcomes renowned obstetrician-gynecologist Dr. Kayode Fadare to its medical team 

Almonte General Hospital welcomes renowned obstetrician-gynecologist Dr. Kayode Fadare to its medical team 

The Mississippi River Health Alliance (MRHA) is proud to announce the addition of  Dr. Kayode Fadare, a globally experienced Obstetrician-Gynecologist, to the medical staff at Almonte  General Hospital (AGH). Dr. Fadare brings with him a wealth of knowledge and expertise, having  practiced obstetrics on three continents and most recently serving as a key member of the professional  staff at Pembroke Regional Hospital for over the past six years.

Dr. Fadare’s arrival at AGH marks a significant milestone for the hospital and the broader community,  reinforcing its commitment to providing top-tier healthcare services. His distinguished career includes  leadership roles and hands-on experience in high-risk pregnancies, advanced gynecological procedures,  and comprehensive women’s health services. Prior to joining AGH, Dr. Fadare was a key member of the  professional staff at Pembroke Regional Hospital, where he was instrumental in delivering high-quality  maternity care in a region with approximately 700 births annually.

“We are delighted to welcome Dr. Kayode Fadare to our team,” said Brad Harrington, President & CEO  of MRHA. “His international experience, coupled with his long-standing service in Pembroke, makes him  an invaluable addition to our hospital. We are confident that Dr. Fadare will enhance the level of care  we provide and help us continue to meet the needs of our growing community.”

Dr. Fadare is eager to bring his expertise to Almonte General Hospital and serve the residents of Lanark  County. “Joining AGH is an exciting new chapter in my career,” said Dr. Fadare. “I look forward to  working with the dedicated team here and to providing exceptional care to the families in this  community.”

The addition of Dr. Fadare to the AGH team is part of the hospital’s ongoing efforts to expand its services and ensure that patients have access to comprehensive obstetric and gynecologic care close to  home.

Related

FOLLOW US

Latest

From the Archives

millstonenews@gmail.com

Millstone News is a not-for-profit corporation and volunteer-run newspaper for the Mississippi Mills area. 

Publisher: Edith Cody-Rice; Proprietors: Edith Cody-Rice, Brent Eades. Head office: 43 Shepherd Street, Almonte

Learn More

Arts & Culture

Living

Science & Nature

Support Us

The Millstone is a volunteer-run  newspaper that does not accept paid advertising. We rely on donations to help cover operating costs. Won't you consider a small donation?




Copyright © The Millstone