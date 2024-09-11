Almonte General Hospital welcomes renowned obstetrician-gynecologist Dr. Kayode Fadare to its medical team 

The Mississippi River Health Alliance (MRHA) is proud to announce the addition of Dr. Kayode Fadare, a globally experienced Obstetrician-Gynecologist, to the medical staff at Almonte General Hospital (AGH). Dr. Fadare brings with him a wealth of knowledge and expertise, having practiced obstetrics on three continents and most recently serving as a key member of the professional staff at Pembroke Regional Hospital for over the past six years.

Dr. Fadare’s arrival at AGH marks a significant milestone for the hospital and the broader community, reinforcing its commitment to providing top-tier healthcare services. His distinguished career includes leadership roles and hands-on experience in high-risk pregnancies, advanced gynecological procedures, and comprehensive women’s health services. Prior to joining AGH, Dr. Fadare was a key member of the professional staff at Pembroke Regional Hospital, where he was instrumental in delivering high-quality maternity care in a region with approximately 700 births annually.

“We are delighted to welcome Dr. Kayode Fadare to our team,” said Brad Harrington, President & CEO of MRHA. “His international experience, coupled with his long-standing service in Pembroke, makes him an invaluable addition to our hospital. We are confident that Dr. Fadare will enhance the level of care we provide and help us continue to meet the needs of our growing community.”

Dr. Fadare is eager to bring his expertise to Almonte General Hospital and serve the residents of Lanark County. “Joining AGH is an exciting new chapter in my career,” said Dr. Fadare. “I look forward to working with the dedicated team here and to providing exceptional care to the families in this community.”

The addition of Dr. Fadare to the AGH team is part of the hospital’s ongoing efforts to expand its services and ensure that patients have access to comprehensive obstetric and gynecologic care close to home.