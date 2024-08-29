Friday, August 30, 2024
Arts & Culture

Almonte in Concert 2024-2025 season

Immerse yourself in a season of musical brilliance!

We’re thrilled to unveil the lineup for the 2024-2025 Almonte in Concert season.

SAT., OCTOBER 19, 2024 – 7:30 PM

 

 All the Madmen – Stick&Bow Krystina Marcoux, marimba;

Juan Sebastián Delgado, cello
SAT., DECEMBER 7, 2024 – 7:30 PM

 

 J.S. Bach’s Long Walk in the Snow Tom Allen, storyteller/trombone; Lori Gemmell, harp; Carson Becke, piano, Julia MacLaine, cello; Meghan Lindsay, soprano
SUN., JANUARY 26, 2025 – 2:00 PM

 

 Trio Uchida-Crozman-Chiu Robert Uchida, violin; Cameron Crozman, cello; Philip Chiu, piano
SAT., MARCH 8, 2025 – 7:30 PM

 

 Death and the Maiden – New Orford String Quartet Jonathan Crow, violin; Andrew Wan, violin; Sharon Wei, viola; Brian Manker, cello
SAT., APRIL 12, 2025, 7:30 PM

 

 Light Exists in Spring – Fierbois

 

 Caitlin Broms-Jacobs, oboe; Madeline Hildebrand, piano

This year’s Almonte in Concert series boasts a stunning lineup of world-class musicians performing a captivating blend of classical and chamber music. Secure your tickets today and prepare to be enthralled!

Visit our website, almonteinconcert.com, to explore the concert schedule and purchase your tickets.

Alternatively, grab your passes through our ticketing partner, ticketsplease.com

Don’t miss this opportunity to witness the magic of live music unfold within the historic walls of Almonte Old Town Hall. We eagerly await your arrival!

Purchase your tickets at ticketsplease.com

