Almonte in Concert 2024-2025 season

Immerse yourself in a season of musical brilliance!
We’re thrilled to unveil the lineup for the 2024-2025 Almonte in Concert season.
|SAT., OCTOBER 19, 2024 – 7:30 PM
|All the Madmen – Stick&Bow
|Krystina Marcoux, marimba;
Juan Sebastián Delgado, cello
|SAT., DECEMBER 7, 2024 – 7:30 PM
|J.S. Bach’s Long Walk in the Snow
|Tom Allen, storyteller/trombone; Lori Gemmell, harp; Carson Becke, piano, Julia MacLaine, cello; Meghan Lindsay, soprano
|SUN., JANUARY 26, 2025 – 2:00 PM
|Trio Uchida-Crozman-Chiu
|Robert Uchida, violin; Cameron Crozman, cello; Philip Chiu, piano
|SAT., MARCH 8, 2025 – 7:30 PM
|Death and the Maiden – New Orford String Quartet
|Jonathan Crow, violin; Andrew Wan, violin; Sharon Wei, viola; Brian Manker, cello
|SAT., APRIL 12, 2025, 7:30 PM
|Light Exists in Spring – Fierbois
|Caitlin Broms-Jacobs, oboe; Madeline Hildebrand, piano
This year’s Almonte in Concert series boasts a stunning lineup of world-class musicians performing a captivating blend of classical and chamber music. Secure your tickets today and prepare to be enthralled!
Visit our website, almonteinconcert.com, to explore the concert schedule and purchase your tickets.
Alternatively, grab your passes through our ticketing partner, ticketsplease.com
Don’t miss this opportunity to witness the magic of live music unfold within the historic walls of Almonte Old Town Hall. We eagerly await your arrival!