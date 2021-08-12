Almonte in Concert, a registered charity, has been operating in Mississippi Mills for over forty years. We present an annual series of chamber music concerts by premier Canadian and international artists at the Almonte Old Town Hall. We also organize outreach activities in the community to foster an awareness and appreciation of chamber music.

We are looking for individuals interested in helping with publicity, design of promotional materials, ticket sales and processing, front-of-house and stage management, and artist hospitality. If you would like to donate your time and energy to any of these areas and be part of a dynamic Board of Directors, please contact Vice-President Penny Blades by e-mail at pmblades@gmail.com or by phone at 613-621-5267.