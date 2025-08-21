Almonte Legion seeks donations towards building repair costs

Community funding request for the proposed repairs to the Almonte Royal Canadian Legion building

The Royal Canadian Legion is an incorporated organization whose mission is to serve military veterans and their families, to promote Remembrance, and to serve our communities and our country. Legion branches strengthen our communities by advocating for veterans in need, providing a wide variety of programs for seniors and youth, emergency shelters, supporting local festivals and events or simply offering space for meetings, recreational activities and celebrations.

Branch 240, Almonte, organizes Remembrance Day and Battle of the Atlantic ceremonies, supports and participates in local events such as Canada Day, Celtfest and the North Lanark Highland Games, acts as an emergency response centre for the municipality, provides free space for meetings, community seniors groups, marathon bridge and euchre clubs, provides funds for scholarships through the Provincial bursary program, and provides financial support to a wide variety of organizations and individuals in need.

Branch 240 Almonte is seeking funding to help with the maintenance of the Legion building, which is quite old. This entails major work to eliminate water seepage below ground level that causes problems in the basement and will continue to do further damage if foundation walls are left unattended. The parking lot and surrounding ground will need to be excavated down to foundation level and the structure that is below grade level will be waterproofed to prevent water ingress. The parking lot and the materials excavated will be replaced and the parking lot repaved. These repairs will prevent mold growth in the basement rooms and provide extra space for meetings etc. At the same time the main entrance route to the building will be renewed.

The estimated cost is $62,000.00 plus as a contingency plan in the amount of $8000.00 for a total of $70,000.00. Branch 240 will apply to Ontario Provincial Command for a low-interest loan to cover the costs of these renovations. This is one solution that will allow work to proceed as soon as possible but a motion for this must be approved by branch members. This approval process is currently in progress and if successful the loan application will be submitted.

At the time of the hall renovation a few years ago several individuals and organizations donated to the cost of the work. Fortunately, most of the work at that time was undertaken by volunteers and no funding loan was required. However, in the case of the outside renovations discussed above, this will not be possible as heavy machinery is necessary along with special procedures for the sealing process.

Therefore, by means of this letter we are respectively appealing to the community for financial assistance should any individual or organization wish to donate to support the upkeep of this historical building.

Donations may be made by cheque (payable to the The Royal Canadian Legion Branch 240 Almonte), e-transfer (donations@rcl05240.ca), or cash directly to the branch. If you wish to discuss the project in more detail, please contact the undersigned. Thank you.

Sincerely,

Rob Madore

President

Branch 240 Almonte

Email: president@rcl05240.ca