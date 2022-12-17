Almonte train wreck commemoration, January 6

December 27th, 2022, marks the 80th anniversary of the night the town of Almonte witnessed death and devastation wreaked by one of the worst railway accidents in Canadian history, the Almonte Train Wreck of 1942. Thirty-nine people lost their lives that tragic night, and many more were injured or affected. To remember this event and honour victims, survivors and heroes from our community and beyond, the North Lanark Historical Society will be hosting a commemorative service.

On Friday, January 6th at 7 p.m., you are invited to join the North Lanark Historical Society at the train wreck memorial on the corner of Bridge Street and Mill Street to commemorate the thirty-nine souls killed that fateful night eighty years ago. There will be a candlelight service and a moment of silence in memory of the victims at the monument, followed by a procession to the Almonte Old Town Hall for presentations, beginning at about 7:45 p.m.

For historical information, please visit the North Lanark Regional Museum’s virtual exhibit at https://www.communitystories.ca/v2/almonte-train-wreck_l-accident-de-train-d-almonte/