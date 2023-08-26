Almonte Wellness trail enhances municipality’s existing public spaces

The grand opening of the Almonte Wellness Trail was held Thursday, August 17. Pictured, from left: Mary Ann Murray (Age-Friendly North Lanark), Jeff Mills and Lorne Heslop (Carebridge Community Support), Mississippi Mills Ramsay Ward Councillor Vicki Lowe, Rev. Jonathon Kouri (St. Paul’s Anglican Church), Bev Hunter (Mississippi Mills All My Relations), and Barb Sheldrick (Age-Friendly North Lanark).

Some new features are ready to be unlocked in Mississippi Mills’ parks and public spaces.

Community partners joined Mississippi Mills Ramsay Ward Councillor Vicki Lowe along the Almonte Alameda to cut a ribbon, officially opening the Almonte Wellness Trail on Thursday, August 17.

“This trail is an incredible asset for Mississippi Mills and enhances the existing public recreational spaces in our beautiful Municipality,” stated Mississippi Mills Mayor Christa Lowry. “It provides access to all and feeds not just the body, but mind and spirit.”

The interactive, educational and multi-generational project is a joint venture between the Municipality of Mississippi Mills, Age-Friendly North Lanark, Carebridge Community Support, St. Paul’s Anglican Church, and Mississippi Mills All My Relations. It was made possible through a federal grant from the Canada Community Revitalization Fund, administered by the Federal Economic Development Agency for Southern Ontario.

“The wealth, generosity, and wisdom of so many community partners made this two-year project possible,” said Mary Ann Murray of Age-Friendly North Lanark. “Wellness is wholeness; it’s not just about the physical aspect, but all the other components that make up each of us. I hope you get a chance to experience all the Almonte Wellness Trail has to offer!”

Different stops are highlighted along the self-directed walk. There are five outdoor physical activity stations designed for all ages and abilities, ranging from Tai Chi spinners and a stationary bike to a balance beam and multi-fitness benches. The Millworkers’ Staircase pays tribute to Almonte’s mill history, while Mark’s Outlook offers a spot to launch a canoe, fish or enjoy the panoramic views of the Mississippi River. Take a peaceful walk along the Tree of Life Labyrinth in the St. Paul’s Anglican Church garden or a moment of reflection at The Seven Gifts Indigenous art installation, a project by Mississippi Mills All My Relations, in Riverfront Park. Also located in the park is The Gathering Place, a fully accessible outdoor eating spot and fitness area.

Each activity site features signage describing the elements and ways to engage in the different activities.

For more information on the Almonte Wellness Trail, please visit: https://www.mississippimills.ca/en/wellnesstrail.aspx. Watch for a promotional video on the website, to be released in September 2023.