The votes are in! The Finalists for SiriusXM’s Top of the Country have been selected

Three artists inch closer to becoming Canada’s next big country star and winning the $25,000 grand prize

TORONTO, July 6, 2021 – SiriusXM Canada, the country’s leading audio entertainment company, is thrilled to announce the three Finalists for the third annual SiriusXM Top of the Country competition, in partnership with the Canadian Country Music Association® (CCMA). These three artists will hit the stage during Country Music Week 2021 taking place this fall in London, ON, and a champion will be crowned the winner of SiriusXM’s Top of the Country. The grand prize winner will also be awarded a $25,000 cash prize and an invitation to a SOCAN songwriting camp.

Selected with help from the passionate votes of Canadian supporters, the 2021 SiriusXM Top of the Country Finalists are: