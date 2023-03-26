Sunday, March 26, 2023
Almonte’s Sean James named Most Valuable Player in CCHL

On March 23, the Central Canada Hockey League recognized Almonte forward Sean James as the league’s Most Valuable Player.  James tallied 42 goals and 44 assists for the Smiths Falls Bears, making him the top scorer and earning him his second straight league MVP award at the Jr A level.

The Bears won their first game of the playoffs on Friday night at home against Carleton Place by a score of 5-1.  James had one goal and one assist.

James received an NCAA scholarship and is committed to play for Mercyhurst University (Erie, Pennsylvania) in 2023-24.

