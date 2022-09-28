Always wanted to play in a concert band?

Mississippi Mills Musicworks is pleased to welcome Roberta Archibald to our team.

Roberta brings 22 years of professional experience playing in the CF Music Branch as well as 22 years teaching high school band. She has achieved grade 9 in the Royal Conservatory of Music with Trumpet and history of Music.

Roberta is passionate about music and teaching, so we can offer, beginning this fall, an Adult Concert Band for beginners or those who have to dust off their brass and woodwinds from days gone by.

Wednesday, October 12th from 10 am to Noon, we welcome you to a meet and greet information gathering where you can talk to Roberta, check out our large (900 Sq Ft.) music studio, ask questions and get more information about instrument rentals, and supplies needed. If you have an instrument you can bring it in for an assessment of readiness for play.

Tea, Coffee and treats will be provided for this casual gathering.

Please contact Wendy Whitaker, school director at Musicworks for any further information.

mmmusicworks.school@gmail.com

613-256-7464