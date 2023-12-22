Saturday, December 23, 2023
Generic selectors
Exact matches only
Search in title
Search in content
Post Type Selectors

And that’s why they call it “Little Bridge” Street

Allan Brown shares these photos from yesterday...

Thomas Lynch — obituary

Lynch, Thomas Dennis Thomas Dennis Lynch passed away...

Couple seeks long-term rental in the area

We’re a semi-retired couple, non-smokers, no pets,...
LivingAnd that's why they call it "Little Bridge" Street

And that’s why they call it “Little Bridge” Street

Allan Brown shares these photos from yesterday that show why it’s important to read road signs while driving.

This Enterprise rental truck had its roof partially sheared off while attempting to pass under the old CPR overpass on Little Bridge Street, near Old Town Hall.

Had the unknown driver noticed the warning sign — obscured in the photo below by the folded roof — he or she would have seen that the clearance is 3 metres, or about 10 feet. This particular truck was apparently, well, taller than that. We’ll hope the driver took out rental insurance.

Related

FOLLOW US

Latest

From the Archives

millstonenews@gmail.com

Millstone News is a not-for-profit corporation and volunteer-run newspaper for the Mississippi Mills area. 

Publisher: Edith Cody-Rice; Proprietors: Edith Cody-Rice, Brent Eades. Head office: 43 Shepherd Street, Almonte

Learn More

Arts & Culture

Living

Science & Nature

Support Us

The Millstone is a volunteer-run  newspaper that does not accept paid advertising. We rely on donations to help cover operating costs. Won't you consider a small donation?




Copyright © The Millstone