And that’s why they call it “Little Bridge” Street

Allan Brown shares these photos from yesterday that show why it’s important to read road signs while driving.

This Enterprise rental truck had its roof partially sheared off while attempting to pass under the old CPR overpass on Little Bridge Street, near Old Town Hall.

Had the unknown driver noticed the warning sign — obscured in the photo below by the folded roof — he or she would have seen that the clearance is 3 metres, or about 10 feet. This particular truck was apparently, well, taller than that. We’ll hope the driver took out rental insurance.