Anniversary Turkey Supper at St. Andrew’s in Pakenham

Anniversary Turkey Supper
Date/Time: Saturday, October 4, 2025 / 4:30 – 7 p.m.
Location: St. Andrew’s United Church in Pakenham
Event description: Turkey supper with all the fixin’s. In-house dining and take out.
Two seatings for in-house dining at 4:30 pm and 5:45 pm
You must reserve ahead by Oct 1 by calling Patricia at 613-256-4267
Cost: Adults $25 / Children $15
Pay by e-Transfer to: specialeventsstandrews@outlook.com or exact cash at the door
Contact: Patricia at 613-256-4267
Website: https://www.standrewsunitedpakenham.org/