Anniversary Turkey Supper at St. Andrew’s in Pakenham

Anniversary Turkey Supper

Date/Time: Saturday, October 4, 2025 / 4:30 – 7 p.m.

Location: St. Andrew’s United Church in Pakenham

Event description: Turkey supper with all the fixin’s. In-house dining and take out.

Two seatings for in-house dining at 4:30 pm and 5:45 pm

You must reserve ahead by Oct 1 by calling Patricia at 613-256-4267

Cost: Adults $25 / Children $15

Pay by e-Transfer to: specialeventsstandrews@outlook.com or exact cash at the door

Contact: Patricia at 613-256-4267

Website: https://www.standrewsunitedpakenham.org/