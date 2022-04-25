Answers to Diana’s Quiz – April 23, 2022

1. The Royal Tyrell Museum of Paleontology is located in Drumheller, Alberta. It houses the largest dinosaur, and is the most comprehensive paleontological museum in the world.

2. As of April, 2022, New Delhi is once again the world’s most polluted capital city.

3. Former New York Islanders Mike Bossy died this past week, too. He was the all time leader in goals scored during an average season game.

4. A nautical mile measures 1.151 miles. It was originally based on one minute in a degree of latitude.