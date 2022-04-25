Monday, April 25, 2022

A volunteer-run newspaper for Mississippi Mills, Ontario, and area

Generic selectors
Exact matches only
Search in title
Search in content

Answers to Diana’s Quiz – April 23, 2022

by Diana Filer 1.  The Royal Tyrell Museum...

Looking for labourer for yard work

We are looking for some help with...

Housecleaner wanted

Housecleaning services every two weeks needed for...
Diana's QuizAnswers to Diana's Quiz - April 23, 2022

Answers to Diana’s Quiz – April 23, 2022

by Diana Filer

1.  The Royal Tyrell Museum of Paleontology is located in Drumheller, Alberta. It houses the largest dinosaur, and is the most comprehensive paleontological museum in the world.
2.  As of April, 2022, New Delhi is once again the world’s most polluted capital city.
3. Former New York Islanders Mike Bossy died this past week, too.  He was the all time leader in goals scored during an average season game.
4.  A nautical mile measures 1.151 miles.  It was originally based on one minute in a degree of latitude.
5.  France still produces the best red wines, with Italy very close behind it.

Related

FOLLOW US

Latest

From the Archives

millstonenews@gmail.com

Millstone News is a not-for-profit corporation and volunteer-run newspaper for the Mississippi Mills area. 

Publisher: Edith Cody-Rice; Proprietors: Edith Cody-Rice, Brent Eades. Head office: 43 Shepherd Street, Almonte

Learn More

Arts & Culture

Living

Science & Nature

Support Us

The Millstone is a volunteer-run  newspaper that does not accept paid advertising. We rely on donations to help cover operating costs. Won't you consider a small donation?




Copyright © The Millstone