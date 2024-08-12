Answers to Diana’s Quiz – August 10, 2024by Diana

by Diana Filer

1. The city of Bordeaux in France, a World Heritage Site since 2007 is considered The Wine Capital of the World.

2, Yellow tennis balls were introduced in 1972, after research showed that this colour is more visible on television.

3, Camryn Rogers and Ethan Ketzberg each won the 2024 Olympic Gold Medal in Women’s and Men’s Hammerthrow. Both are from BC.

4. Paris, the child of King Priam and his wife Hecuba, stole ‘the most beautiful’ Helen of Troy from Menelaus, King of Troy, He was her husband unbeknownst to Paris, thus starting the Trojan War.

5. Yahya Sinwar is the new leader of Hamas, after the assassination of Ismail Hamiyeh. Sinwar was the mastermind of the October 7th uprising,