Answers to Diana’s Quiz – August 17, 2024

by Diana Filer

1.  An Iso Grifo is a Grand Touring sports car that was manufactured in Italy using Chevrolet and Ford power components, to compete with Ferrari and Maserati sports cars.  Grifo means ‘snout’ in English (!?)
2.  The 2032 Summer Olympics are scheduled to take place in Brisbane, Australia.
3.  A spring balance measures the weight of an object by opposing the force of gravity, acting with the force of an extended spring.
4.  The sand on Basin Head Beach on Prince Edward Island is known to squeak, or sing, when walked across.
5.  There are 2,860 indoor ice hockey rinks in Canada as of the 2022/23 season.

