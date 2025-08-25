Monday, August 25, 2025
Generic selectors
Exact matches only
Search in title
Search in content
Post Type Selectors

Armchairs for sale

Two upholstered armchairs in good condition. Asking...

Answers to Diana’s Quiz – August 23, 2025

by Diana Filer 1.  The International Space Station...

Diana’s Quiz – August 23, 2025.

by Diana Filer 1.  How many trips around...
Diana's QuizAnswers to Diana's Quiz - August 23, 2025

Answers to Diana’s Quiz – August 23, 2025

by Diana Filer

1.  The International Space Station makes 16 trips around Earth every 24 hours.
2.  Swimming, cycling and running are the 3 sports that make up a triathlon, usually done in that order.
3   The dot over the letters i and j is a tittle.
4.  IKEA, the name of the Swedish furniture store, derives from the initials of the founder who named it:   Ingvar Kamprad, who began the company in 1943 when he was 17 years old; Elmtaryd. the farm where he grew up, and Agunnaryd, his home town.
5.  Li’l Abner Yokum, cartoonist Al Capp’s gormless comic strip hero, was born in Dogpatch, a poor little mountain town that Capp created for the strip.

Related

FOLLOW US

Latest

From the Archives

millstonenews@gmail.com

Millstone News is a not-for-profit corporation and volunteer-run newspaper for the Mississippi Mills area. 

Publisher: Edith Cody-Rice; Proprietors: Edith Cody-Rice, Brent Eades. Head office: 43 Shepherd Street, Almonte

Learn More

Arts & Culture

Living

Science & Nature

Support Us

The Millstone is a volunteer-run  newspaper that does not accept paid advertising. We rely on donations to help cover operating costs. Won't you consider a small donation?




Copyright © The Millstone