Answers to Diana’s Quiz – August 23, 2025

by Diana Filer
1. The International Space Station makes 16 trips around Earth every 24 hours.
2. Swimming, cycling and running are the 3 sports that make up a triathlon, usually done in that order.
3 The dot over the letters i and j is a tittle.
4. IKEA, the name of the Swedish furniture store, derives from the initials of the founder who named it: Ingvar Kamprad, who began the company in 1943 when he was 17 years old; Elmtaryd. the farm where he grew up, and Agunnaryd, his home town.
5. Li’l Abner Yokum, cartoonist Al Capp’s gormless comic strip hero, was born in Dogpatch, a poor little mountain town that Capp created for the strip.