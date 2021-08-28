1. Fruit flies were the first animals intentionally sent into space. Aboard a V-2 rocket in 1947.

2. The bark of the willow tree is a natural source of acetyl salicylic acid.

.3. A Gig Economy is a free market system where jobs last for a specified length of time, such as contract workers and temporary workers.

4, ‘The Love Song of J. Alfred Prufrock’ by T S Eliot is the source of the lines “In the room the women come and go, talking of Michelangelo”

5. Cigar ash should be allowed to drop on its own, as it cools the cigar while burning.