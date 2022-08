1. Nine countries now have nuclear weapons.

2. Coca Cola is currently the most popular cold drink in the world, followed by Diet Coke and Red Bull in third place.

3. Taiwan was previously Formosa, so named by Portuguese explorers in the 16th century, because it was ”formosa” – ‘beautifully formed’.

4. When You Wish Upon as Star’ comes from the movie Pinocchio.

5. A black flag indicates to a racing car driver that he must go into the pits.