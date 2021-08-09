by Diana Filer

1. The Frontenac Axis is a strip of exposed Pre-Cambrian rock that links the Canadian Shield in Ontario’s Algonquin Park with the Adirondack Mountain region in New York state.

2. MacLean’s magazine has pronounced St Francis Xavier University in Antigonish, Nova Scotia to be Canada’s best in undergraduate studies.

3. Donovan Bailey, a Jamaican Canadian, was the first sprinter to break the ten second barrier. He won a gold medal in the 100 metre dash at the 1996 Olympics in Atlanta.

4. A truffle is a subterranean fungus that grows in the soil beneath nut-bearing trees, especially oaks.