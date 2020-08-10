by Diana Filer

1. It was Albert Einstein who said, ‘I often think in music. I very rarely think in words at all’.

2. President Trump’s efforts to shift responsibility for pandemic relief almost entirely on the states is being described as Darwinian Federalism.

3. Valerian is a flowering plant native to Europe and Asia. It is used as a sedative in sleep disorders and also as a food flavouring.

4. Samuel Beckett, the Irish playwright, wrote ‘Waiting for Godot’, considered to be the first successful play of the Theatre of the Absurd school.

5. Mount Aconcagua in the Argentinian Andes is the highest mountain outside of Asia, at 6,960.8 metres, or 22,837 feet