1. Stuart Goodyear is an internationally known concert pianist born in Toronto. At the age of 15 he graduated from The Royal Conservatory of Music there, and has a Master’s degree from Juilliard. He is known for having performed all 32 Beethoven sonatas in one day.

2. Mustelids are fur-bearing carnivorous mammals such as weasels, otters, ferrets and wolverines, that inhabit most of the world’s waters and lands except Australia.

3. A Christmas Mule, a cocktail that is a seasonal variation of a Moscow Mule, mixes pear vodka with hot ginger beer.

4. Karst is a type of topography derived from the dissolution of rocks such as limestone and gypsum into water in underground caves, sinkholes and streams, which are ideal for storing clean drinking water.