Answers to Diana’s Quiz – December 17, 2022

by Diana Filer
1. Stuart Goodyear is an internationally known concert pianist born in Toronto. At the age of 15 he graduated from The Royal Conservatory of Music there, and has a Master’s degree from Juilliard. He is known for having performed all 32 Beethoven sonatas in one day.
2. Mustelids are fur-bearing carnivorous mammals such as weasels, otters, ferrets and wolverines, that inhabit most of the world’s waters and lands except Australia.
3. A Christmas Mule, a cocktail that is a seasonal variation of a Moscow Mule, mixes pear vodka with hot ginger beer.
4. Karst is a type of topography derived from the dissolution of rocks such as limestone and gypsum into water in underground caves, sinkholes and streams, which are ideal for storing clean drinking water.
5. FTX is a cryptocurrency company currently, since last month, in Chapter 11 bankruptcy proceedings in the US. At its peak in July 2021, it had over a million users. FTX stands for ‘Futures Exchange’.