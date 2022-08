For the first time in six years, Almonte is once again host to the Puppets Up festival. Financial worries led to the cancellation of the long-running event in 2017, but a large group of volunteers coordinated to relaunch it this year, with the guidance of artistic director Noreen Young.

The weather on Saturday was perfect and the crowds were out in force. The event wraps up on Sunday. Here’s the program: https://puppetsup.com/festival-2022/festival-program/

Some photos: