ANSWERS
- After the Protestant Reformation, the 16th Century upheaval that splintered Catholic Europe, the only place where St Nicholas, the patron saint of children, was worshipped was in The Netherlands, where he was called Sinterklaas. When the Dutch founded New Amsterdam in early 19th century USA, Sinterklaas became Santa Claus, and this era was the beginning of gift to children on December 25th.
- The line…’such stuff as dreams are made on’… comes from Shakespeare’s The Tempest, as Prospero gives Ferdinand and Miranda his blessing.
- Mel Torme composed the music for The Christmas Song, along with his lyric writing partner Bob Wells. It is the first holiday song ever introduced by a black person: Nat King Cole.
- The Southern Ocean, also known as the Antarctic Ocean is the southernmost of the world’s oceans, lying below 60 degrees south.
- Dromophobia and agyrophobia both refer to a fear of crossing the street