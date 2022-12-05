Tuesday, December 6, 2022
Answers to Diana’s Quiz – December 3, 2022

Answers to Diana’s Quiz – December 3, 2022

by Diana Filer

1.  The 2021 Canadian dime commemorates the 100th anniversary of the 1921 launch of the Nova Scotia schooner Bluenose, depicted on the reverse side of the coin since 1937.  The date 1921 sits alongside it on the dime.
2.  The longest known life span of any vertebrate is the Greenland shark, estimated to be between 250 to 500 years, according to scientists. The female is larger than the male.
3.  Vancouver has been chosen as one of the official host cities for the 2026 FIFA World Cup.
4.  Magnetic North is the angle on the horizontal plane between magnetic north and true north.
5.  The Welsh poet Dylan Thomas is the author of the poem ‘Do Not Go Gentle Into That Good Night’.

