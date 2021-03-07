by Glenda Jones

With five weeks to go for entries to the Birdhouse Blowout, many people are sharpening the saw and finding the paint to complete their unique birdhouses before the April 9 entry deadline. The Mississippi Valley Field Naturalists are eager to include them all in the fund raiser for the Cliff Bennett Nature Bursary, a sizable award to a student going into environmental sciences.

At this time, there are over 15 entries, ranging from hand carved faces to a clay fairy house up on the auction site. The www.mvfn.ca website provides a wealth of information about the bursary, the auction, and the many activities of the group, how to join, and how to participate in their events.

According to organizer Barb Carroll, this event has captured the creative spirit of the community to plan for spring migration and the garden season ahead. Several Facebook sites are offering daily updates of new entries. There is considerable buzz stirring even before the online auction opens on April 12. Bidders can vie for their favourites up to the closing on April 23, all to the benefit of the Nature Bursary.