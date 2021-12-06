1. The Covid identification letters have gone from ‘mu’ to ‘omicron’ because it was decided that ‘nu’ sounds too much like ‘mu’, and because ‘xi’ is part of the name of Xi Jinping, the General Secretary of the Communist Party of China.

2. The top part of an arithmetical fraction is the numerator (not the nominator), the bottom part being the denominator.

3. Claire, a Scottish Deerhound has been named ‘Best in Show’ at the National Dog Show in Philadelphia this year for the second year in a row. It is the first time in its history that this has happened.

4. The River Kwai, more correctly Khwae Noi, is in western Thailand.