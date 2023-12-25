Answers to Diana’s Quiz – Decmeber 23, 2023

by Diana Filer

1. Irving Berlin’s ‘White Christmas’ sung by Bing Crosby for the 1942 movie Holiday Inn, is the first secular Christmas pop song.

2. The WPHL is the new Women’s Professional Hockey League, which begins on January 1, 2024, with Toronto playing New York City. There are 6 teams in the league, 3 Canadian and 3 American: Montreal, Toronto, Ottawa, New York, Boston and Minneapolis,

3. 161 countries celebrate Christmas out of a total of 195 countries in the world.

4. Kingston General Hospital is still a hospital, and is still within its original buildings. It opened in 1835 with 72 beds.

5. Dacca is the capital city of Bangladesh.