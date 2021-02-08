by Diana Filer

1. Louise Bernice Halfe, also known by her Cree name Sky Dancer, is Canada’s new Parliamentary Poet Laureate. She is from the Saddle Lake Reserve in Alberta.

2. Lagos, Nigeria, is the largest city in Africa, with well over 21 million inhabitants, followed by Kinshasa in the Democratic Republic of Congo and then Cairo.

3. Denmark is building a wind power hub on an island in the North Sea that will at first have the capacity to provide electricity to 3 million households.

4. Dumbledore is an Old English word for a honey bee.