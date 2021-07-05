1. Margaret Laurence was one of the pivotal figures in women’s literature in Canada. Two of her novels won the Governor General’s Award for fiction: ‘A Jest of God’, and ‘The Diviners’. A Jest of God was also made into a 1968 movie, ‘Rachel, Rachel’ starring Joanne woodward.

2, For the highest mountain peaks, after Mount Everest in the Himalayas comes K2, in the Karakoram Range which is part of a complex of ranges in Asia including the Himalayas and the Hindu Kush; then third is Mount Kangchenjunga, also in the Himalayas.

3. Volkswagen is the world’s largest manufacturer of passenger cars.

4. Basketball player and coach Kim Gaucher, born in Mission, BC, will now be allowed to take her nursing baby to the Olympic, according to Olympic Committee officials.

5. Mares’ tails is another term for cirrus clouds generally characterized by thin, wispy strands, giving the type its name from the Latin word cirrus, meaning a ringlet or curling lock of hair. Such a cloud can form at any altitude between 5,000 and 13,700 m (16,500 and 45,000 ft) above sea level. The strands of cloud sometimes appear in tufts of a distinctive form referred to by the common name of “mares’ tails”.