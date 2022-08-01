1. Lake Ste Anne is important because it was a pre-contact spiritual gathering place for indigenous Canadians and Metis. It is also a destination for pilgrims on the birthday of Saint Anne, who was the grandmother of Jesus.

2. In 1751 Franz Joseph Haydn first used the clarinet in the composition ‘First Mass’.

3. The glabella is the area of skin in human beings between the eyebrows.

4. The flowers of the North American red bud tree, also known as the Judas tree, can grow straight from the tree trunk, or even from the branches. This phenomenon is called ‘cauliflory’.

5. Afghanistan is the world’s largest producer of opium, followed by Myanmar.