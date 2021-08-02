1. The 2024 Summer Olympics will be held in and around Paris, France.

2. A calabash is a vine with a pale green or white edible gourd which, dried, can also be used as a utensil, musical instrument, or container.

3. The working title of the sitcom ”Friends” was ”Insomnia Nights”.

4. Ottawa native John Tuzo-Wilson was a geophysicist who was world-renowned as one of the key theorists in the development of plate tectonics. The Tuzo Wilson Seamounts, two young, active submarine volcanoes off the coast of British Columbia, are named for him.

5. Toronto-born hockey defenceman Dougie Hamilton of the Carolina Hurricanes has just signed a 63 million dollar, 7 year contract with the New Jersey Devils.